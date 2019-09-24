Indian man to be deported for stealing two mangoes at Dubai airport

Dubai: A court in the United Arab Emirates has ordered an Indian man, who worked at the Dubai airport to be deported for stealing mangoes from a passenger’s baggage in 2017, a media report said.

According to a report in Khaleej Times that was quoted by NDTV, the 27-year-old man was ordered to be deported and was slapped with a penalty of AED 5000 by the Court of First Instance for stealing mangoes worth AED 6 on August 11, 2017.

During the investigation, the police found that the man was working at Terminal 3 of the airport and his duties included loading and unloading the luggage of passengers to and from the conveyer belt. The security worker, who was monitoring the CCTV camera that time saw the man stealing mangoes from a passenger’s luggage. During interrogation, the man confessed to the police that on August 11, 2017, he stole the mangoes as he was thirsty and was looking for some water.

He was summoned by the police and was interrogated in regard to the case after which he was arrested. The police also searched his place but could not find any other stolen items there.

