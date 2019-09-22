Man steals water pump in Rajasthan, beaten to death

This image has been used for representational purposes only

A 40-year old Dalit man allegedly stole a water pump in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district and was beaten to death, according to the police.

The incident took place in Ghatoli area on Saturday morning when a 60-year old man and his two sons along with some unidentified people thrashed Dhulichand Meena, who belonged to Mewakheda village. They alleged that he stole a water pump from their fields, Station House Officer Nainuram Meena said.

Dhulichand was on his way to a nearby village, Purilal Tanwar, his sons, Devi Singh and Mohan and other men confronted him, according to the SHO. He added that a heated argument took place between Dhulichand and the group of men over the stolen hand pump which soon turned violent and he was beaten up.

Dhulichand was taken home by his father who reached the spot. Dhulichand's condition deteriorated and he was rushed to the hospitals. However, the doctors declared him brought dead, the SHO said. He added that according to a preliminary investigation, Tanwar and his sons had complained about the theft on Friday. Dhulichand's father reprimanded his son and asked Tanwar to lodge a police complaint against him.

A case was registered under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and the SC/ST Act. Dhulichand's body was handed over to his family on Saturday after the post-mortem.

(with inputs from PTI)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies