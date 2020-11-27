Indian Navy's MiG-29K crashes in Arabian Sea; 1 pilot saved, another missing

A MiG-29K trainer aircraft operating from the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya in the Arabian Sea, ditched on Monday evening, officials said here on Friday.

One of the two pilots on board has been rescued while the other pilot is still missing.

A search operation by air and surface units is in progress to find the second pilot.

The Navy spokesperson said that a search is underway to locate the missing pilot. The Navy said that the search is being carried out by air and surface units.

"MiG-29K trainer aircraft operating at sea ditched at about 1700 hrs on 26 Nov 20. One pilot safely recovered, search for the second pilot Cdr Nishant Singh, by air and surface units is in progress. An enquiry to investigate the incident has been ordered," a Navy spokesperson said in a tweet.

The government has ordered an inquiry into the incident which happened around 5 p.m. on Thursday and further details are awaited.

The Indian Navy has a fleet of over 40 MiG-29K fighter aircraft based out of Goa and also operated from the INS Vikramaditya aircraft carrier.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever