Indian-origin physician charged with healthcare fraud

international

Neurologist Anil Prasad, 62, of Mandeville, Louisiana, was charged with one count of prescribing controlled substances outside the course of professional practice for no legitimate purpose and one count of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud

Representational picture

Washington: An Indian-origin physician in the US has been charged with conspiracy to unlawfully dispense controlled substances and commit healthcare fraud. Neurologist Anil Prasad, 62, of Mandeville, Louisiana, was charged with one count of prescribing controlled substances outside the course of professional practice for no legitimate purpose and one count of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud, according to US Attorney Peter G. Strasser.

The court documents said that between November 2016 and July 2018, Prasad worked at a pain management clinic in Slidell. During the course of his employment, he pre-signed prescriptions for controlled substances without performing patient examinations to determine medical necessity.

The Justice Department said that Prasad knew that certain of those patients used their Medicare and Medicaid benefits to fill those prescriptions. In total, Medicare and Medicaid paid approximately USD 1,657,461.15 for those prescriptions.

If convicted, Prasad faces a possible maximum sentence of 30 years and USD 1.25 million fine on both counts he is charged with.

The Prime Minister also said once elected to power, his government will take more stringent steps to stop infiltration and deport the infiltrators.

"Do you know what will happen on May 23? The election result would come out and once the Modi government is formed again, we will take up more stringent steps to stop the infiltration and deport the infiltrators from here," Modi said.

"Those who are trying to hinder fencing work at the borders, will also be given befitting reply after the election result is out," he added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates