Indian Super League: Mumbai City fly high

Machado's goal helps hosts beat Bengaluru FC 1-0 to go atop league table

Mumbai City's Paulo Machado prepares to score against Bengaluru during an ISL tie at Mumbai Football Arena, Andheri yesterday. Pic/ISL

Skipper Paulo Machado led from the front as Mumbai City FC defeated Bengaluru FC 1-0 in an enthralling Indian Super League game in Mumbai yesterday. Machado's goal in the 29th minute was the difference between the two sides as Mumbai grabbed three points.

After yesterday's win, Mumbai and Bengaluru are on top of the league table with 27 points each, though the home side have played 13 matches, one more than the visitors.

Ineffective Chhetri

This was the first time Sunil Chhetri was playing after being conferred with coveted Padma Shri award, but it was Machado, who, instead stole the limelight at the Mumbai Football Arena, Andheri.

Both the sides began on an aggressive note and Bengaluru created two chances inside the first seven minutes but both the shots sailed above the bar. In the fifth minute, Mumbai's Arnold Issoko lofted the ball from a distance but experienced Bengaluru custodian Gurpreet Singh Sandhu collected it safely. The best chance for Bengaluru came in the 16th minute. Kean Lewis chipped in the ball and Spaniard Xisco Hernandez took it on the volley but Mumbai goalkeeper Amrinder Singh ensured

that Bengaluru did not get the lead.

Mumbai went 1-0 up against the run of play in the 29th minute, courtesy a stunning goal from Machado. Brazilian Rafael Bastos led Mumbai's counter attack. Bastos played the ball to Machado. A calm and composed Machado ran in from a distance and struck with his right foot as the ball slotted into the left corner of the post.

Mumbai on the attack

After the change of ends, Mumbai kept attacking and so did Bengaluru. Mumbai could have gone 2-0 up, but Modou Sougou's running shot was saved by Gurpreet. Bengaluru were unable to breach Mumbai's strong defence as the home side extended their unbeaten run to nine games in the league.

