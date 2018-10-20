Indian Super League-V: Mumbai City beat Pune 2-0 for first win

football

Mumbai City FC's Rafael Bastos celebrates scoring against Pune yesterday. Pic/PTI

Mumbai City FC defeated arch-rivals Pune City 2-0 to record their first win in the Indian Super League at Mumbai Football Arena, Andheri yesterday. For Mumbai, Modou Sougou (25th minute) and Rafael Bastos (45th minute on penalty) were on target.

Mumbai after their first win are now placed sixth with three points from as many games while Pune are currently ninth with a point from two games. Mumbai's repeated raids paid off in the 25th minute when Senegalese Sougou broke the deadlock. Machado cross from left hit the post and Sougou tapped it on a rebound to get his team the lead.

Three minutes later, it could have been 2-0, but a long-ranger from Issoko was saved by custodian Vishal Kaith. In the 45th minute, Bastos converted a spot-kick to make it 2-0 after an onrushing Sougou was felled by Fanai with a rash sliding tackle as referee pointed at the dreaded spot.

