Indian Wells Masters: It feels unreal, says Dominic Thiem after beating Federer for title

tennis

Indian Wells Masters winner Dominic Thiem of Austria (left) and finalist Roger Federer of Switzerland in California on Sunday. Pic/AFP

Dominic Thiem denied Roger Federer a record sixth Indian Wells title, beating the Swiss great 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 on Sunday to claim his first ATP Masters 1000 crown. The Austrian, 25, ranked eighth in the world, had fallen in two prior Masters finals, both in Madrid. But he rallied for a third career win over Federer in five meetings, his first over the Swiss on hard courts.

"It feels just unreal what happened in this 10 days," Thiem said. "I came from a really bad form in all categories, and now I'm the champion of Indian Wells. It feels not real at all," added Thiem, the first Austrian to win a masters 1000 title since Thomas Muster at Miami in 1997.

Thiem earned the crucial break in the 11th game of the final set, connecting on two sharply angled passing winners off of Federer drop shots to give himself a break point which he converted with a stinging forehand winner.

"He stayed cool under pressure there," Federer said. "When he got up to the ball, stayed calm, made the shot." Thiem claimed his 12th career title - as he noted at the trophy ceremony when he acknowledged Federer. "I think it's not my right to congratulate you, you have 88 more titles than me," Thiem told Federer as he accepted the trophy, calling it a privilege to play against the superstar, 37.

