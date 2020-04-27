Indian worker killed in Singapore accident

A Singapore-based Indian worker and his colleague were killed in an accident involving a car and the motorcycle they were on, it was reported.

The Police were alerted on Saturday morning that a male motorcyclist from Malaysia, 27, and the pillion rider, Sulthan Abdul Kathar Rahman Kareem, 33, from India, were involved in an accident with a sedan car at the junction of Hougang Avenue 3 and Airport Road, The Straits Times reported on Sunday.

The two were taken to the Changi General Hospital, where they were later pronounced dead. The two colleagues were heading to a restaurant where they worked, said a relative of Sulthan's.

"My cousin is the sole bread winner of his family, who were living back home in the Kottaipattinam village in southern India," the relative added. Prior to his death, Sulthan had been working in Singapore for over four years.

