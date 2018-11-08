Indian YouTuber Prajakta Koli takes tolerance video to UN

television

Prajakta Koli emerges as one among four from across the globe whose offering on racism will air on International Day for Tolerance

Prajakta Koli

After having found herself among 50 YouTubers from across the globe who were selected to create a video for United Nations' Creators For Change, Indian social media influencer Prajakta Koli's (MostlySane) offering has been shortlisted for airing. With this feat, Koli emerges as one among four ­­— and the only Indian — who will get a chance to showcase their video on International Day for Tolerance on November 16, in New York.

Talking about the initiative that aims to tackles hate, racism and xenophobia, Koli says, "I am honoured to share the stage with panelists from across the globe. We will discuss how our joint efforts can help in raising awareness and finding solutions to these issues." Her video, No Offense, she says, sees her in conversation with a 'hater' as it attempts to highlight how seamlessly vile comments make part of conversation.

The YouTuber will also deliver a speech at the event to further conversation around the subject. Having taken to the video-sharing platform in 2015, Koli found fame early on as she shared bite-sized videos of her observations in daily life. Her channel edged towards tackling social issues in 2016. "It was on World Mental Health Day that year when real conversations began to take place on my channel. I uploaded a video encouraging people to talk to me, or send an e-mail [about mental health]. In the weeks that followed, we got thousands of e-mails from our viewers, talking about things that bothered them. That's when I realised the reach the channel had, and the responsibility that came with it."

