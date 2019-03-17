India's Bullet Train Project surges ahead

national

About 30 % of the land required for the project has been acquired, NHSRCL expects that by the time the tender will be finalised by November 2019, the required land would be available

Representational picture

In a major step on Friday, the NHSRCL has called in tenders for design, construction, testing and commissioning of 237 km length of mainline for Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail corridor. This is about 47% of the total alignment of 508 km.

The work will be undertaken between Zaroli village at Maharashtra- Gujarat Border and Vadodara in the state of Gurjarat, elevated except one mountain tunnel of about 280m. There will be 24 river crossings and 30 road & canal crossings. The entire alignment will have four stations-- Vapi, Bilimora, Surat and Bharuch (all in Gujarat).

