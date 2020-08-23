India's COVID-19 tally crosses 30-lakh mark, 69,000 cases registered

India's COVID-19 cases tally crossed 30-lakh mark with a single-day spike of 69,239 cases, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Sunday. The COVID-19 tally in the country stands at 30,44,941 including 7,07,668 active cases, 22,80,567 cured/discharged/migrated patients, and 56,706 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health. 912 deaths have also been reported due to the infection during the last 24 hours. The count had breached the 20-lakh mark in the country 16 days ago on August 7, with the then highest spike of 62,538 cases.



Meanwhile, Maharashtra with 1,69,833 active cases and 4,80,114 cured and discharged patients continues to be the worst affected. The state has also reported 21,995 deaths due to the infection. Tamil Nadu has 53,710 active cases while 3,13,280 patients have been discharged after treatment in the state. 6,420 deaths have been reported due to COVID-19 in the state.



Andhra Pradesh with 89,389 active cases is the third on the list. There are 2,52,638 cured and discharged patients and 3,189 deaths reported from the state.



Delhi now has 11,594 active cases and 1,44,138 cured and discharged patients. 4,284 people have lost their lives due to the disease in the Union Territory so far.

