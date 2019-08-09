India's first underwater train to be launched in Kolkata soon

national

Kolkata (West Bengal): India's first underwater train project in Kolkata is almost complete. The metro will soon be operational soon, Union Railways Minister, Piyush Goyal announced.

"India's first underwater train will soon get started in Kolkata under the Hubli river. An example of impeccable engineering, this train is proof of the progress made by Indian Railways. This train will bring ease to the people of Kolkata and pride to the people of India." tweeted Piyush Goyal in Hindi.

The 16-kilometre long Kolkata Metro project will connect Salt Sector 5 with Howrah Maidan. The phase-one of the project connecting Salt Lake Sector-5 to Salt Lake Stadium will soon be operational. The tunnel is provided with four-layers of protection to shield the tunnel from the water of Hubli river.

