India's first woman DGP Kanchan Chaudhary Bhattacharya passes away

Bhattacharya was a 1973 batch IPS officer who made history when she was appointed the DGP of Uttarakhand in the year 2004. She retired as the DGP on October 31, 2007

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Kanchan Chaudhary Bhattacharya who was the first woman Director General of Police (DGP), passed away following an illness in Mumbai on Monday night. Bhattacharya was a 1973 batch IPS officer who made history when she was appointed the DGP of Uttarakhand in the year 2004. She retired as the DGP on October 31, 2007.

After retirement, she took a plunge into politics by contesting the 2014 Lok Sabha election on an Aam Aadmi Party's ticket from Haridwar constituency. However, she could not make it to the lower house of Parliament.

Uttarakhand Police in a Twitter post remembered Bhattacharya. Here's the post...

"Uttarakhand Police family expressing condolences to her family on the demise of former dgp Mrs. Kanchan Chaudhary Bhattacharya, IPS Officer of 1973 batch, who was going sick for some time, Uttarakhand Police family expressing condolences to her family. Miss the to. Maam was the first woman dgp of any state in India. I pray to God to give peace to the departed soul," it said. [sic]

