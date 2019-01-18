things-to-do

India's largest pet festival comes to Mumbai this weekend with quality experiences for all you pet parents

In a city that is perpetually strapped for time, the act of forgetting becomes a habit. And when you have pets in the house, taking out time to bond and taking care of their needs can be a bit of a struggle. But this weekend be the wake up call you didn't know you needed, as India's largest pet festival comes to the city with a wide range of events and activities on offer — from fashion and talent shows to adoption camps and shopping stalls.

Pet Fed was founded in 2014 by 25-year-old Delhi-based entrepreneur Akshay Gupta and started as a free event in Dilli Haat, drawing a crowd of over 9,000 people. "It was still a very small event, and we had no idea how a pet festival would work and what people would actually appreciate since it had never happened in the country before. So, initially we began with fashion shows and then set a larger agenda," Gupta tells us. Now among other things, they've got paramilitary dogs on board so pet parents can a live demonstration of how they train.

"There are all sorts of visitors. We have pet owners who just want to indulge in casual activities while others opt for extra grooming services," Gupta says, adding that the response varies across cities. "Every city has a different psyche. In Delhi, you have bigger homes and the domestic help normally looks after the pet. So, they aren't well-trained. On the other hand, in Mumbai and Bengaluru, we see a more personal connect," he explains.

Gupta aims to take Pet Fed to more cities, starting with Hyderabad next year and the team is looking to enter the international market as well. He says, "We're still at a nascent stage with the pet industry in India. In the West, the standards are higher. In the UK, for instance, you have the Good Citizen Dog Training Scheme that is an incentive for the parent to make sure that their dog is well-mannered. But the signs are good for us, too. And we're slowly heading there."

Take one home

In the spirit of the #Adoptdontshop campaign, the festival will have live adoption camps that will be hosted by NGOs such as Compassion Plus Unlimited Action (CUPA) and Charlies Animal Rescue Centre (CARE).

Learn from the best

Security dogs rank high up the teaching order. Watch the experts demonstrate their training, which includes alerting you in cases of suspicious or criminal activity through loud barking or disabling the offender.

Purr zone

The organisers understand that with dogs around, your cats may need some space of their own. So, take your purry friend to this play area that features cat trees, toys and a ball booth.

Know your breed

While choosing a pet for your home various factors like climate, food and housing area are often ignored as owners opt for popular breeds. At the Discover Dogs centre, all your queries will be taken care of.

On January 19 to 20

At MMRDA Grounds, Bandra-Kurla Complex.

Log on to petfed.org

Cost Rs 349 (one-day pass); Rs 599 (two-day combo)

