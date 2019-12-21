India's MJ Prabhu Deva takes to dance floor, again

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

In 1994, Prabhu Deva grabbed the national spotlight with his inimitable dance moves in Muqabla Muqabla in Humse Hai Muqabla. Exactly 25 years later, the choreographer-turned-director hasn't lost his magic touch as he features in the reprised version of Muqabla in the upcoming dance film, Street Dancer 3D.

A still from the song Muqabla

Director Remo D'Souza says the song was conceptualised as a tribute to the dance icon. "Since Prabhu sir was a part of the film, we wanted a song dedicated to him. Bhushanji [Kumar, producer] told me that he had the rights to the Muqabla song. So, I thought it would be the best way to pay our tribute to the man who has been instrumental in changing the dancing scene in India. I never imagined that I will set up dance sequences for Prabhu sir." When it comes to the revamped version, D'Souza reveals they haven't veered much from the inspiration. "While the original had many dancers, this song focuses on Prabhu sir. It's bound to leave the audience nostalgic."

