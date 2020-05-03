Search

India's physically disabled players finally get prize money from BCCI

Updated: May 03, 2020, 08:01 IST | Subodh Mayure | Mumbai

The BCCI deposited Rs 2.70 lakh [after tax] to all 18 players and five support staff members of the winning team

Skipper Vikrant Keni

The two-month wait endured by India's Physical Disability T20 World Series-winning team for their prize money from the BCCI finally ended on Saturday after the Indian cricket board ensured that the Rs 3 lakh [to each player and support staff member] was remitted in their respective bank accounts.

mid-day on Friday had highlighted the hopes players had from the BCCI after the cash reward was announced on March 4. The BCCI deposited Rs 2.70 lakh [after tax] to all 18 players and five support staff members of the winning team.

It was a huge relief for Suganesh Mahendaran, son of an auto rickshaw driver. "I didn't expect the money to come so soon. When my teammate Ramesh Naidu informed me, I just couldn't believe it. This money is quite precious and we will use it very carefully," said the hard-hitting Tamil Nadu all-rounder, who changed the complexion of the final v England with his 11-ball 33 to help clinch the title in August 2019 at Worcestershire.

Naidu was thrilled too. "It is a huge amount for jobless cricketers like me. I will give this money to my father as he knows how best to utilise it," said Naidu, who is doing his M Tech from IIT Chennai.

Coach Sulakshan Kulkarni thanked mid-day for highlighting the players' cause. "We all received the money from BCCI. mid-day's article has made a lot of difference. So, a big thank you," said the former Mumbai wicketkeeper and Ranji Trophy-winning coach.

