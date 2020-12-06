India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days

India's total COVID-19 active caseload dropped to 4,09,689 on Saturday, the lowest in 136 days, according to the Union health ministry. The ministry said that for the past eight days, the daily new recoveries recorded in the country have been more than the daily cases.

"The number of daily new cases in the last 24 hours is 36,652. About 42,533 cases were recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours," it said. The total Coronavirus cases mounted to 96,08,211 on Saturday.

'Draw plan for migrants'

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed the state government to draw a definite plan to rehabilitate the migrant workers, who returned to the state after being rendered jobless during pandemic COVID-19 outbreak. It also expressed dissatisfaction over the information provided by the state government about the steps it has taken for these labourers.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Sanjay Yadav and Justice VK Shukla gave the direction on Friday. "We are not satisfied by the chart produced by the state and its functionaries. Instead, they are required to draw out a definite plan to rehabilitate these migrated labourers so that they can earn a livelihood in their home state," the court said in its order.

Gujarat HC judge dies

A sitting judge of the Gujarat High Court died following a cardiac arrest on Saturday while undergoing treatment for Coronavirus at a private hospital, a doctor said. Justice GR Udhwani, 59, who had tested COVID-19 positive on November 19, died at SAL Hospital due to complications arising out of the infection, the doctor said.

He died in the morning, days after he was admitted to the hospital on November 22 in a critical condition, Dr Divyang Dalwadi, a critical care expert of the hospital, said. "He had tested COVID-19 positive on November 19, and was admitted to the hospital with severe lung infection. He was also suffering from hypothyroidism," the doctor said.

Odisha's sees surge

Odisha's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 3,20,803 on Saturday after 409 people tested positive for the virus, while five more fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,765, a health department official said.

The fresh cases were detected in 27 of the state's 30 districts, of which 234 came from quarantine centres and the remaining were local-contact infections. Sundergarh district recorded the highest of 53 positive cases, followed by Khurda, 44, and Angul, 35.

96,08,211

Total number of cases in the country as of saturday

1,39,700

Total no. of deaths due to the virus in India

90,58,822

Patients Recovered and discharged in india as of saturday

