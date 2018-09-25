Indrani Mukerjea rushed to JJ hospital with headache, double vision

national

As per the information provided by the JJ hospital, Indrani Mukerjea had been complaining of headache and double vision since Monday evening

Indrani Mukerjea

Indrani Mukerjea, key accused in the murder of her daughter, Sheena Bora, was rushed to the government-run JJ Hospital on Monday after she complained of headache and restlessness. As per the information provided by the hospital, she had been complaining of headache and double vision since Monday evening.

Then at 7.20pm, she was taken to the hospital for a diagnosis. As per the official statement released by the hospital, "At 7.20pm, the patient was brought in with complaints of headache and double vision and restlessness. She is already a patient of hypertension and cervical spondylitis. A clinical evaluation and investigations are going on." Till the time of going to press, Indrani was still at the hospital.

