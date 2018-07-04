Infinity War cinematographer may have accidentally revealed Avengers 4 title

Interestingly, the cinematographer has since updated his site and changed the name back to Avengers 4

A cinematographer, who worked on Avengers: Infinity War, may have inadvertently leaked the official title of the film's 2019 follow-up. According to Omega Underground, the website run by Trent Opaloch has the film listed as, Avengers: End Game. Interestingly, the cinematographer has since updated his site and changed the name back to Avengers 4.

Opaloch has been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2014 and has also worked on Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War. The supposed gaffe comes after Tom Holland, who starred in Infinity War, revealed the name of his next stand-alone, Spider-Man: Far From Home in a faux pas on Instagram.

Avengers: Infinity War featured Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Josh Brolin, Anthony Mackie, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Chadwick Boseman, Sebastian Stan, Don Cheadle, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Pom Klementieff, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Tom Holland, among others.

