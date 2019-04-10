Inflated power bills force Gadchiroli into the dark

national

Electricity bills have forced many villagers to stop using power; hike over 100 times the usual

Tannu Duga shows the toilet the contractor constructed. It has no washbasins or water storage facility. Also there is no proper drainage outlet or electricity supply to use it at night

Gadchiroli: After spending days tolerating the scorching heat when temperatures touch 44 degrees Celsius, 90-year-old Gopala Madavi finds relief only at night from the breeze, when he sleeps outside his house. For almost five months, his house has had no electricity, as the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has cut the power supply. This seems to be the case with most houses in Gattepayali village.

While many houses have at least two bulbs, people have not installed fans, fearing a rise in electricity bills. But it seems the fear was justified, as most of them have been getting inflated bills varying from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000. Many villagers, who are unemployed, have been forced to stay in the dark. Most of them are poor farmers who cultivate paddy for self-consumption.

Gattepayali is located amidst a thick forest, and has a population of 385 people (183 males and 202 females) as per the 2011 census, with 68 houses located in Dhanora Taluka which is around 25 kilometres from the district headquarter Gadchiroli.



90-year-old Gopala Madavi shows the electricity bill of Rs 2,090 for the month of November 2018 for his small house that has just two LED bulbs. Pics/Suresh Karkera

Hike is 100 times more

Speaking to mid-day, Amol Madavi, 24, grandson of Gopala Madvi said, "We have only two LED bulbs in our house and earlier the light bill would be anywhere between R20 and R30. But for the month of November 2018, we got a bill for R2,090, and we have not paid it, as we have no money. Few weeks ago, our electricity meter was taken away for nonpayment of bills."

mid-day on Tuesday, in the article, All roads lead to Gadchiroli, but there are none inside it, highlighted the plight of villagers deep inside forest areas with no basic amenities such as roads. Even candidates contesting the election do not bother to visit them, and usually send their representatives to ask them to vote for a particular candidate from a particular party.

"We have only 80 houses (estimated number in 2019) and most of them have no electricity. When we attempt to complain about the inflated bills, no one pays heed. So we continue to remain in the dark," said Sanjay Kulmathe, another villager.

Sold paddy to pay bill

Another villager, Pandurang Parse, received his electricity bill for January 2019, for R1,000. He too claims that his bills are inflated, as his electricity consumption is only for two LED bulbs in his house. mid-day is in possession of the electricity bills. "I sold two quintals of paddy for R2,000, and from the money received, I cleared the light bill of R1,000," said Parse. The electricity supply to his house continues. Surprisingly, though the village has electricity poles, the kacha roads connecting to it do not have street lights.

When asked if the village is frequented by Naxals and wild animals during night hours, as it is surrounded by a thick forest, the villagers downplayed the discussion. They said Naxals would visit them but it was in the past not anymore.

Village toilet not in use

Gattepayali villagers are upset with the contractor who constructed toilets there using a central government grant of Rs 12,000 under the Swachh Bharat Mission. Tannu Duga, 55, a villager, said, "In the name of a toilet, the contractor has constructed a small block, with no washbasins or water storage facility. Also there is no proper drainage outlet or electricity supply to use the toilet at night. So, many villagers even today go for open defecation."

Another villager, Dudhram Parse, 34, added, "The toilet is not big enough for elders to move around comfortably, and without a light connection, it is pitch dark inside, making it difficult for anyone to use it."

'No infrastructure=no electricity'

Even today, many villages located deep inside the forest areas touching the borders of Chhattisgarh, and Telangana continue to be in the dark. "In 2017, the MSEDCL could give power connection to Amdeli village, where electricity was supplied after almost 70 years. It is located 220 kilometres from Gadchiroli district, and there are many more areas in the deep forest located especially inside Bhamragad taluka, where some villages only have 5 to 10 houses. But electricity could not be provided to them due to lack of infrastructure," explained G A Sarve, Deputy Executive (Circle), MSEDCL, Gadchiroli district. When informed about Gattepayali village, Sarve said, "Gattepayali village gets power supplied from Dhanora substation, and if the villagers have been getting inflated bills, we will look into the same and do the needful."

