Influencer Doctor Ethan is on a mission to make medicine interactive

Advancements in medicine are an integral part of its development as a science. Though medicine’s importance is obvious, it is often regarded as a field or subject that is essentially mundane. Some people feel that medicine as a field is complex and difficult, while others have a deep-rooted passion for helping make the field more approachable and interactive. One such individual is a medical influencer on social media - Ethan Smallwood.

Medicine, as an industry, is facing a two-pronged dilemma. On the one hand, students are apprehensive about pursuing a career in medicine, because they believe it to be difficult and stressful. On the other hand, a majority of patients have certain notions about the field, which further give rise to myths. Doctor Ethan is making every effort to remedy this situation. He has a strong digital presence. With more than 100,000 followers on Instagram, he decided to share his journey in medicine with the rest of the world, patients and medical professionals alike.

Smallwood is also set to launch his own YouTube channel, through which he will share his experience, insights, and advice while providing aspiring students with a closer look at life in the medical field. The healthcare influencer’s objective is to help encourage aspiring students to understand that medicine truly is both amazing and rewarding on multiple levels. He added, “The variety in medicine is unrivaled. You are able to work with hundreds of conditions, from genetic disorders and cancers to the common every day cold. I want people to see medicine as I do so that they too can understand it better and grow to embrace it.”

Ethan Smallwood has made it his sole prerogative to help people understand that medicine as a field is both interesting and fascinating. From gaining a deeper understanding of the human body to discovering cures to diseases that were previously unknown, medicine has a plethora of applications and specializations. He firmly believes that the onus to change people’s perception lies in the doctors and medical professionals of today. Ethan believes that people can justifiably feel scared and anxious around doctors, hospitals and medical procedures, and will only seek advice if it is absolutely necessary. He further elaborated, “Medicine needs to become more of a two-way street. It needs to become more inclusive, more interactive, and transparent. That’s how we can break the conventions and help people set aside their inhibitions and truly appreciate medicine.”

Ethan is currently pursuing his medical degree from Nottingham University in medicine and surgery (BMBS – Bachelor of Medicine Bachelor of Surgery). While he will become a full-fledged doctor in 2021, he has already achieved a great deal at a relatively early age. He became the recipient of 2 academic scholarships to attend the highly prestigious Solihull School in the UK and was also the top performing student in his cohort, achieving a remarkable 15A* grades across GCSE and A-Level. While Ethan is busy working towards his mission of making medicine interesting, enjoyable, and interactive to his audience, he is eagerly waiting to complete his education and start his professional practice. His ground-breaking approach to medicine and his ability to inspire will surely encourage numerous people to look at medicine in a whole new different way.

