InFocus unveils Vision 3 PRO premium smartphone at Rs.10,999

InFocus Vision 3 PRO premium smartphone. Pic courtesy/ YouTube

InFocus smartphone on Thursday announced the launch of their latest smartphone for Indian consumers - InFocus Vision 3 PRO.

The InFocus Vision 3 PRO comes with the latest Face ID Unlock feature that allows the users to unlock the smartphone in 0.5 seconds by placing it in front of them. The camera detects the face and responds by unlocking the smartphone. The InFocus Vision 3 PRO comes loaded with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory that can be extended up to 128 GB.

"Today, the Indian consumer is street-smart and always on top of the latest trends and technology. While choosing their new smartphone, the consumers look for best-in-class features at a budget price. To cater to this requirement, InFocus has launched the InFocus Vision 3 PRO. Our devices are designed with high-end features and great functionality to cater to the consumers" budget needs. The Indian consumer can now get the best of both worlds 'budget pricing and great features and technology,' said Dr. Luo Zhongsheng, Global CEO for Sharp and InFocus Mobile.

Equipped with a 5.7 inch, 18:9 HD High-resolution screen, the InFocus Vision 3 PRO offers immersive display experience, with 80 percent screen ratio and narrow bezel design.

The device features a special camera feature `Dualfie¿, which allows users to simultaneously use the front and rear camera and display the image together on the large screen.

The smartphone offers 13 MP + 8 MP, 120 degree wide-angle dual rear lens camera which brings more light and the PDAF will focus faster and be more precise. It has also come up with other features like the bokeh effect, beauty mode, and light up screen selfie.

The smartphone comes with a split-screen mode which allows multitasking the apps by fitting two different apps on one screen. This feature allows users to access multiple applications simultaneously and makes multi-tasking easy.

The upgraded memory of 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM allows users to store abundant music, images, and videos on their smartphone. The memory can be extended via a microSD card to up to 128 GB.

Powered by a 4000 mAH battery and MTK 6750T 8 cores with 1.5Ghz + 1.0 GHz processor and the Android Nougat operating system, the smartphone offers smooth and seamless performance.

The Vision 3 PRO is also equipped with Awinic 7th generation K class music amplifier technology, which increases the entire performance of the smartphone as a whole by protecting the speaker and ensuring pure and clear sound quality.

Priced at Rs. 10,999, the smartphone is available exclusively on Amazon.in.