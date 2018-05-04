Injured Neymar will travel to Paris today

Brazil fans are desperate for their iconic star to lead the team out in Russia



Neymar

An almost fit again Neymar will fly from Rio to Paris today, some 40 days ahead of the World Cup finals in Russia, French daily L'Equipe reported. Brazil fans are desperate for their iconic star to lead the team out in Russia.

Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar - the most expensive player in history (220m euros) - broke a bone in his right foot on February 25 playing for PSG and has been in a race for fitness since undergoing surgery in Brazil on March 3. Neymar has been walking without crutches for two weeks but will not play before a final medical on May 17.

