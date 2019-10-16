Injured Smriti Mandhana loses number one spot in ICC rankings

Dubai: New Zealand's Amy Satterthwaite on Tuesday became the world number one ODI batter in the latest ICC Women's player rankings. The 33-year old replaced India cricketer Smriti Mandhana and is now four points ahead of the opener. South Africa Laura Wolvaardt is another player who gained in the latest rankings update. Wolvaardt, who smashed 131 runs in three ODI games against India, was the mainstay in the Proteas batting line up. The right-handed batter has moved up six places to take the eighth spot in the ODI ranking.

Two South African bowlers who moved up in the ODI rankings are right-arm fast-medium Shabnim Ismail and Marizanne Kapp. Ismail is at the seventh spot with a move of one place while Kapp moved two places and finished as the fifth-ranked. The 29-year cricketer also moved up six positions to number two in the latest ICC Women's rankings for all-rounders.

India all-rounder Shikha Pandey is at the tenth spot, moving up two places.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever