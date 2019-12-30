Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Injuries can be frustrating, but I'm not heartbroken

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

New Delhi: India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is not sure when he will make a comeback to competitive cricket as it is yet to be ascertained whether a surgery is required to treat his sports hernia. The senior seamer, who is expected to be out for an indefinite period of time, doesn't want to blame the National Cricket Academy for allegedly bungling his rehabilitation. He, though, is a bit surprised as to why his hernia couldn't be detected earlier. "World T20 is still good nine months away. I am not thinking about that. First thing is getting fit and I don't know when I will get fit," Bhuvneshwar told PTI in an interview. Asked about the NCA's role, the pacer was predictably defensive and said it's best the BCCI brass deals with it.

"It's up to BCCI as to how they are going to take it. They must have had a chat with the NCA. "NCA must have tried their best but I don't know what went wrong and why they couldn't diagnose. Still I am not the right person to comment on that as it might say something else and BCCI will come up with something else," said the Meerut man, who played 21 Tests, 114 ODIs and 43 T20 Internationals. Bhuvneshwar also offered a dead defence when asked if players are wary of going to the NCA. "It's an individual's responsibility or wish whether he want to go to the NCA or not." On his recovery process, he said that he is waiting for the doctor's appointment, after which a clearer picture could emerge on the need for a surgery.

"There is no surety of surgery, but generally, the standard procedure in case of sports hernia is surgery. But we still need to take an appointment and I am not sure where it's going to be. But we are trying to get it as soon as possible. Till I consult a doctor, can't say when will be the comeback as it will depend on the diagnosis and treatment plan." Bhuvneshwar, after being out due to side strain post the tour of the West Indies, had made a comeback against the same side in the T20 series earlier this month before being sidelined again. "Injuries can be frustrating at times but I am not at all heartbroken. It's part and parcel of our journey. I was in good rhythm against the West Indies. I want to be back at my best but as I said I don't know what will be the treatment like. So, whatever the doctor says will go with that thing only," he said.

