Injury scare for Wriddhiman Saha ahead of Afghanistan Test

Wriddhiman Saha. Pic/AFP

A thumb injury to India's Test wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha has made him a doubtful starter for the one-off Test against Afghanistan starting in Bengaluru from June 14. Saha injured his right thumb while playing for Hyderabad in the T20 2018 League against Kolkata on May 25.

"To determine the future course of injury management, Mr Saha will see a specialist and the BCCI Medical Team will continue to monitor his progress," said the BCCI in a statement. If Saha is unable to regain full fitness, Parthiv Patel or Dinesh Karthik could replace him for the Afghanistan's inaugural Test.

