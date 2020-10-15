Maharashtra: Inmate hangs self in Nashik jail, suicide note found in stomach

A 32-year-old murder convict allegedly hanged himself at Nashik Central Prison in Maharashtra and a suicide note, accusing the prison staff of harassment, was recovered from his abdomen, police said on Thursday.

Sentenced to life in a murder case, Asghar Mansoori was found hanging in his cell on October 7. The suicide note, wrapped in polythene, was recovered from his abdomen during autopsy, the official said.

He was nearing the completion of his term and was given the responsibility of warder to assist prison staff.

Senior officers said five other inmates of the jail, and a prisoner who had been released recently, have written to authorities, including the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court, seeking an FIR under IPC Section 306 (abetment to suicide) against jail staffers.

The letters written by Mansoori’s co-inmates claim that he was kept in a separate cell for the past few weeks as “punishment” by a prison staffer. They allege that the staffer was involved in illegal activities, including arranging cell phones for inmates, and feared that Mansoori would alert senior officials.

As per the note, he was being harassed by the prison staff and not allowed to work as a warder in the last few days.

"We are conducting enquiry into the allegations," a police official said.

Mansoori could not read and write, so somebody must have helped him write the note, the official said. Prison officials denied the allegations in the note.

