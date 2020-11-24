Inside Charles Darwin's world

Charles Darwin's path-breaking research work has contributed to our understanding of the origin and evolution of man

It took British naturalist, biologist and geologist Charles Darwin nearly 20 years to publish his research which confirmed that organisms evolve through a process called natural selection and that the traits passed down generations are the ones which help them adapt to the environment. A result of his findings during the HMS Beagle expedition, the book, On the Origin of Species by Means of Natural Selection, or the Preservation of Favoured Races in the Struggle for Life, published on November 24, 1859, laid the foundation for evolutionary biology. Over 160 years on, here's what you can delve into to learn more about the man and the theory that contributed towards most of our understanding of the life sciences.



Charles Darwin. Pic courtesy/Wikimedia Commons

Watch

. Charles Darwin and the Tree of Life (2009): What led Darwin to come up with the theory of evolution through natural selection? Veteran English broadcaster and natural historian David Attenborough traces the answer through the naturalist's roots in Kent and his university days in this documentary by the BBC that was part of Darwin's bicentenary celebrations.

. Creation (2009): The British drama starring Paul Bettany as Darwin and Benedict Cumberbatch as his best friend reveals the biologist's relationship with his family as he pens the controversial research work.

Listen

. The Autobiography of Charles Darwin: Written by Darwin and edited by his son, the book, which he titled Recollections of the Development of my Mind and Character for his family, is available in a podcast format.

. The Tale of Darwin and the Beagle: Want to introduce the seminal work to your little ones? This episode of Tumble Science Podcast for kids with researcher Áki Jarl Láruson might get them hooked.

Experience

. Natural History Museum: From Darwin's favourite octopus to a rare first edition of his book, the London museum houses a number of specimens that Darwin collected during his Beagle voyage.

. Darwin Online: What was Darwin's wife, Emma's life like? What were the detailed entries he made during the Beagle expedition? Darwin Online is a storehouse of rare manuscripts from the naturalist's research, family life, student days, subsidiary research, etc.

