Inside Edge 2 Web Series Review: For the love of the game, money and power

Inside Edge Season 2

U/A; Drama, Sports

Director: Karan Anshuman

Cast: Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Angad Bedi, Tanuj Virwani, Sayani Gupta, Sapna Pabbi

Rating:

Inside Edge, the show that breathes cricket is back! Mumbaikars, especially the diehard fans of the game, got to know the flip side of the coin with various aspects that go into making the sports industry. Starring Vivek Oberoi, Angad Bedi, Richa Chadha, and Sapna Pabbi in pivotal roles, the second season hits the web today, December 6. While the ten episodes of the first instalment revealed the dark side, this one gets grittier thanks to the new entrant -- politics. Taking from the shades of grey that exist in Bollywood, sports and the political system, Inside Edge Season 2 has got all the drama one needs.

Season 1 ended with Richa Chadha's back and forth attempt to make it big in the industry, be it Bollywood or her business deal of owning a cricket team. Her success now has a new 'Mantra,' (Sapna Pabbi) the daughter of a powerful politician named Bhaisaab, aka Yashwardhan Patil, played by Aamir Bashir, who is also her business partner. A glimpse of his power as a politician is shown in the opening sequence of the series itself. The characters from season one have gotten more intense in the second season. The new entrants in the world of power - Mantra Patil - has her quirks, which leave Vayu Raghavan (Tanuj Virwani) clean bowled. Mantra is here to learn new things about the business, but her coy behaviour still makes it difficult to understand the 'inside edges'.

After Arvind Vashishth's (Angad Bedi) downfall as a cricketer on being accused of killing the coach of Mumbai Mavericks, Niranjan Suri (Sanjay Suri), and his decision to quit the game, everything changes. Now, Arvind wants to be back in the game and fight for what was left behind. His struggles as a cricketer and a businessman in one of the richest sports organisations of India, the ICB, is shown with utmost perfection.

Prashant Kanaujia's (Siddhant Chaturvedi) guilt of killing Devender Mishra (Amit Sial) doesn't let him concentrate on what he is good at. Will his hallucinations make it more difficult to survive or let him win the trophy? Only time will tell. Sayani Gupta, who is well-versed with the nitty-gritty of the entire game, has a new take to win PPL, but the new coach in Mumbai Mavericks doesn't let her make any decisions for the team. Zarina, who rules the world and people's heart by owning an entire cricket team, has her share of ups and downs in the film industry. Makarand Deshpande as a coach takes his job seriously enough to give the country what they deserve - the best players from every corner of the nation.

Watch the trailer of Inside Edge Season 2 here:

In the second season, Haryana Hurricane and Mumbai Mavericks are trying hard to make the best bid to win big at PPL. While Haryana Hurricane spends half of their amount bidding on two great players, Sayani Gupta's in-depth research helps Arvind complete his team within the budget. The teams are complete, and the bidding is finalised. Will these teams make it to the pitch or will they be hanging around because of the entry of a new rival - elections? Vivek Oberoi's entry will once again change the entire game the way he wants it. It seems like season two has much more drama to give to its audience.

The show has been shot with impeccable screen sense. Every character is provided enough time to prove their forte without compromising on the screen space in the series. In some of the scenes, the constant panning camera will make you feel like you're watching a tennis match for real! New twists and drama with a hint of mockery make this a binge-watch.

