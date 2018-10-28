Inside Edge Director: Essential to make quality content on digital medium

television

Karan Anshuman, the director of hit series Inside Edge, says the success on the digital medium lies in making content which would keep the audience engaged

Inside Edge poster

Karan Anshuman, the director of hit series Inside Edge, says the success on the digital medium lies in making content which would keep the audience engaged. "For me the giant leap was from films to coming to this digital medium. This is the right time to do this, and bring about a pioneering change in the way we perceive content in India. This is a future. Many big stars will come on this platform, no doubt about it. Everyone will be looking at this space.

"It is important for me to be here and do something different. Here one has to make quality content that would keep the audience engaged," Karan told PTI on the sidelines Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. Two episodes of his forthcoming series Mirzapur were screened at the 20th edition of the festival.

Drawing differences between the two mediums, Karan said cinema is a communal experience and had become a family affair while the digital medium is a more personal thing. "It is a different form of entertainment but the stories that are narrated here are fresh."

The Amazon Prime Original series features Shweta Tripathi, Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, Ali Fazal, Rasika Dugal and others. Without revealing much about the series, Karan said, "It is a story that is driven by characters, emotions, relationships and it gets complex as it goes ahead. Each actor has a great and distant roles. For me, as a writer and maker, it was exciting to see what we had on paper and it has gone beyond our imagination."

The trailer of the gritty gangster drama was launched recently. Karan, who was toying with the idea of making Mirzapur for a long time, said he wanted to do something in this space of hinterland-western. "We have had but few films in this space like Omkara, Gangs of Wasseypur and others... It is a very limited list. They (filmmakers) always had to hold back as they had to deal with issues like censorship so they could not justify and do things. We are glad we were able to do certain things in Mirzapur."

The series will come on Amazon Prime Video platform on November 16. The director is also working on the season two of Inside Edge and said the script has turned out much better this time.

"It is a much bigger scale this time. Also, we are travelling to lot of places. There will be lot of cricket. There is a lot of pressure in making the second one but I am confident about the script. Most of the characters will be similar but there will be bunch of new people," Karan said.

He said the second season of the series will go on floors mid next year.

