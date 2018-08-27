Inside fun! Photos and video from Misha Kapoor's birthday bash is here

bollywood

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput celebrated their daughter Misha Kapoor's second birthday on August 26

Misha Kapoor with uncle Ishaan Khatter. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/shahidkapoor, ishaan95

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's first baby, Misha Kapoor celebrated her second birthday on August 26. Parents Shahid and Mira made the occasion a memorable one with cakes, balloons and an intimate gathering with family members and friends. Mira took to her Instagram account and posted a beautiful photo of the toddler. Misha looked simply adorable in a light blue and white dress. She captioned the post as, "Happy Birthday to the light of our lives [sic]."



The entire Kapoor clan attended the birthday bash of their little princess. Grandparents Pankaj Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, Neelima Azeem, uncle Ishaan Khatter and aunt Sanah Kapoor were also present at the birthday party. In shorts and a tee, Shahid was casually dressed for the bash, while Mira opted for a black flowy gown with white stars on it.

Birthday girl Misha was seen in a dark blue tee with hearts printed at the neckline, and white tracks with hearts all over it. Ishaan Khatter also shared a photo of him playing with Misha and captioned the photo as, "Guchki baby."

Guchki baby âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ A post shared by Ishaan Khatter (@ishaan95) onAug 26, 2018 at 2:27am PDT



On the evening of August 26, daddy dearest Shahid thanked everyone with a photo of Misha for their beautiful wishes for his daughter.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the knot on July 7, 2015. They welcomed Misha in 2016 and are expecting their second child soon.

