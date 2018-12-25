Inside fun: Ranveer-Deepika's impromptu dance at Kapil Sharma's wedding reception

television

Kapil Sharma's wedding reception with wife Ginni Chatrath was a star-studded one

Kapil Sharma with wife Ginni Chatrath and Ranveer Singh with Deepika Padukone. Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah.

On December 24, television's comedy king, Kapil Sharma threw a reception party for his Television and Bollywood friends, at a plush hotel in Andheri. While Kapil donned a classic black silk bandhgala jacket with resham thread embroidery, Ginni looked stunning in a shimmery lehenga featuring a blend of motif- birds of paradise and lotus blossoms.

Celebrities including Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Manoj Bajpayee, Rekha, and Karan Johar marked their presence at the function.

Apart from them, Saina Nehwal, Annu Malik, Salim Khan, Sohail Khan, Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Tusshar Kapoor, Urvashi Rautela, Raju Srivastava, Harbhajan Singh, Warina Hussain, Shreyas Talpade, Ameesha Patel, Neha Pendse, Manjari Phadnis, Johny Lever, Krishna Abhishek, Kashmira Shah, Kailash Kher, Raveena Tandon, Boney Kapoor, Bappil Lahiri, Guru Randhwa, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Kanika Kapoor, Sunidhi Chauhan, Vicky Kaushal and Sham Kaushal were spotted at the wedding reception.

Also present at the wedding was Kapil's friends from the television industry, including Krushna Abhishek, Sumona Chakravarti, Rajiv Thakur, Bharti and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

While the presence of these stars made the night a starry one, it was lovebirds - Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's impromptu dance moves, and Singh's rap that entertained everyone. They shook a leg with Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath.

A video of Ranveer dancing with Kapil's mom on his song, Aank Maare' is also doing the rounds. The couple's video is all about mush and love.

Take a look at all the videos and pictures here:

On The Kapil Sharma Show, the actor-comedian has always professed his admiration for Deepika Padukone, and the reception night must have definitely been a great one for Kapil!

Kapil and Ginni tied the knot on December 12 in Jalandhar. The couple, later threw a wedding bash in Amritsar for his close friends and family.

