Inside Photo: Anushka Sharma shares pregnancy woes in funny post
Anushka Sharma has shared her pregnancy woes in her new social media post.
Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has shared her pregnancy woes in her new social media post, with a touch of humour. Anushka posted a pre-pregnancy picture on Instagram. In the image, she is seen sitting all curled up on a chair and holding a bowl of food.
"Throwback to when I could sit like this and eat. Now I can't sit like this but I can EAT," Anushka wrote, alongside the image.
View this post on Instagram
Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017. The couple had a hush-hush destination wedding in Italy.
Anushka is expected to deliver her child in January next year. The couple had shared the happy news in August on social media, writing: "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021."
*Keep scrolling to read more news*
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe