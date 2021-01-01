Inside Photo: Malaika Arora's first Instagram post of 2021 is with Arjun Kapoor; have a look
Malaika Arora shared a picture with her boyfriend and Indian actor Arjun Kapoor. In the picture, the couple is seen embracing each other as they pose for the camera.
On her Instagram, the 47-year-old star shared a picture with her boyfriend and Indian actor Arjun Kapoor. In the picture, the couple is seen embracing each other as they pose for the camera.
Arora is seen donning a metallic themed glinted jumpsuit that she complemented with a sleek bun, while her dark red lip tint graces her whole look. Whereas, Kapoor looks dashing in a casual open buttoned shirt, which he accessorised with a metallic pyramid pendant.
The 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' star wrote, "It's a new dawn, it's a new day, it's a new year ..... 2021 #eternallygrateful," using red heart and folded hands emoticon in the caption.
The picture of the duo managed to gather more than one lakh likes within a few minutes of being posted. Several fans showered love for the two in the comments section. Indian actor Kriti Sanon also dropped a smiling face with heart-shaped eyes for the adorable snap.
