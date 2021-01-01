Inside Photo: Malaika Arora's first Instagram post of 2021 is with Arjun Kapoor; have a look

Bollywood star Malaika Arora treated fans with a picture featuring her with beau and Indian actor Arjun Kapoor, on Friday as she welcomed New Year.

On her Instagram, the 47-year-old star shared a picture with her boyfriend and Indian actor Arjun Kapoor. In the picture, the couple is seen embracing each other as they pose for the camera.

Arora is seen donning a metallic themed glinted jumpsuit that she complemented with a sleek bun, while her dark red lip tint graces her whole look. Whereas, Kapoor looks dashing in a casual open buttoned shirt, which he accessorised with a metallic pyramid pendant.

The 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' star wrote, "It's a new dawn, it's a new day, it's a new year ..... 2021 #eternallygrateful," using red heart and folded hands emoticon in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

The picture of the duo managed to gather more than one lakh likes within a few minutes of being posted. Several fans showered love for the two in the comments section. Indian actor Kriti Sanon also dropped a smiling face with heart-shaped eyes for the adorable snap.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever