Inside Photos: Bipasha Basu's sister Vijayeta's wedding function is surreal

Updated: Feb 27, 2019, 13:11 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Bipasha Basu's sister Vijayeta Basu married her longtime boyfriend Karan Talreja, and its reception was held at a popular nightclub in Bandra, Mumbai

Vijayeta Basu with husband Karan Talreja and the family as they pose for a wedding frame. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/deannepanday

Bipasha Basu's younger sister, Vijayeta Basu finally tied the knot with Karan Talreja, and the elder kin's happiness knows no bounds. The couple held an intimate reception for family and friends at a popular night club in Bandra, Mumbai. Bipasha has been on a photo-sharing spree from the wedding festivities. Right from sharing pictures from pre-wedding functions to the day of the wedding bash, her Instagram account is filled with pictures.

Bipasha's actor-husband, Karan Singh Grover is also involved with every nitty-gritty of the wedding function and has been sharing moments from the wedding that'll make you feel surreal. Bipasha posted the first picture from the pre-wedding ceremony and wrote: "So my little one @vi_basu is taking baby steps towards her new adventure with @karantalreja #nandimukh #pujo [sic]"

In one of the pictures, Bipasha is seen dressing her sister and shared the photo stating, "My little Gudiya @vi_basu. Dressing her up from the time she was born to now [sic]"

 
 
 
My little Gudiya @vi_basu âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂDressing her up from the time she was born to now âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ

Here's the photo of the bride, who looked stunning in a traditional red lehenga. From top to bottom, Vijayeta was seen loaded with gold jewellery and the white Begali-bride crown.

 
 
 
Congratulations @vi_basu @karantalreja on your #Puppylove wedding #loveyou #family #godbless #sweethearts #myfriends #fun

Wedding Vibes âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ #monkeylove

Socialite Deanne Panday also shared photos from the wedding reception and captioned: "My friends @bipashabasu baby sister got married today, happy day for all of us, we wish the couple a lot of love and happiness always @vi_basu @karantalreja #happinessalways #lovelywedding #cutenessoverload #puppylove [sic]."

 
 
 
So this happened. #married @karantalreja I love you so much! Cray cray!

The deed is done. @vi_basu, stay this crazy.

Talking about Bipasha Basu, she was last seen on the big screens in Alone, 2015 with Karan Singh Grover. The couple fell in love and after being in a relationship for some time, Bipasha and Karan tied the knot on April 30, 2016. Bipasha will next be seen in Vikram Bhatt's Aadat.

