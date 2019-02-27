Inside Photos: Bipasha Basu's sister Vijayeta's wedding function is surreal
Bipasha Basu's sister Vijayeta Basu married her longtime boyfriend Karan Talreja, and its reception was held at a popular nightclub in Bandra, Mumbai
Bipasha Basu's younger sister, Vijayeta Basu finally tied the knot with Karan Talreja, and the elder kin's happiness knows no bounds. The couple held an intimate reception for family and friends at a popular night club in Bandra, Mumbai. Bipasha has been on a photo-sharing spree from the wedding festivities. Right from sharing pictures from pre-wedding functions to the day of the wedding bash, her Instagram account is filled with pictures.
Bipasha's actor-husband, Karan Singh Grover is also involved with every nitty-gritty of the wedding function and has been sharing moments from the wedding that'll make you feel surreal. Bipasha posted the first picture from the pre-wedding ceremony and wrote: "So my little one @vi_basu is taking baby steps towards her new adventure with @karantalreja #nandimukh #pujo [sic]"
In one of the pictures, Bipasha is seen dressing her sister and shared the photo stating, "My little Gudiya @vi_basu. Dressing her up from the time she was born to now [sic]"
Here's the photo of the bride, who looked stunning in a traditional red lehenga. From top to bottom, Vijayeta was seen loaded with gold jewellery and the white Begali-bride crown.
Talking about Bipasha Basu, she was last seen on the big screens in Alone, 2015 with Karan Singh Grover. The couple fell in love and after being in a relationship for some time, Bipasha and Karan tied the knot on April 30, 2016. Bipasha will next be seen in Vikram Bhatt's Aadat.
