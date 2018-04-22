Inside pics: Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar's fun wedding ceremony

Milind Soman married his long time girlfriend Ankita Konwar



Milind Soman with his Bride Ankita Konwar. Image/Instagram

Milind Soman, the heartthrob of many, is finally hitched. The former model and fitness enthusiast got married to long time girlfriend Ankita Konwar in Alibaug with a small group of family and friends in attendance.

After the couple’s wedding a number of their family and friends took to social media to share pictures and videos of the happy couple. Milind Soman looked every bit the hunk in a gold and white dhoti-kurta and Ankita looked stunning in a white and gold saree. The couple looked giddy with happiness as they tied the knot.

Earlier in their relationship, Milind Soman had taken to social media and shared a number of pictures of himself and Ankita, making many speculate about the lady’s age, it was finally reveled that she was 28-years-old and definitely someone Milind Soman wanted to share his life with.

Here are some pictures from the couple’s sangeet and wedding

