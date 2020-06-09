Inside pictures: Here's how Kangana Ranaut designed Rangoli Chandel's Villa

First, an actress, then a director, a writer and now she is an interior decorator too! Kangana Ranaut is truly a woman of many talents. After announcing her directorial venture Aparajita Ayodhya, she is grabbing eyeballs for the interior decoration that she did for sister Rangoli's new pad.

What's more special about Kangana's work is she ensured the decor had a perfect mix of style, comfort and being a vocal advocate for sustainable fashion and Khadi. She made optimal use of local material.



Rangoli Chandel's new house

Speaking from her newly designed home, Rangoli said, "We hired a local contractor from Kullu. I am not into décor. Kangana asked me what kind of house you want - Italian, French, Victorian, hill house or colonial. I said I don't know all of these. I want a house which reflects my personality. So, Kangana made me and Ajay sit and made notes to understand our preferences," says Rangoli.

"Kangana loves old and rustic designs, but I told her I don't want it that way. I like rustic and vintage, but I wanted something new and practical. Since it's a hilly area, one can see a lot of woodwork. I told Kangana that we must use wood. I also told her that I love marble stones which she doesn't. Kangana incorporated every single preference of mine while designing this home," added Rangoli.

A peek into Rangoli Chandel's house, which has been named Villa Pagsus:

"We named our house Villa Pegasus - it's a Greek word which means an immortal winged horse, it's named after the building in Mumbai where Ajay and I started our married life in an apartment, I also conceived Prithavi there," wrote Rangoli on her Instagram page.

Rangoli also spoke about how Kangana was involved in even minute details. "The artefacts and accessories were bought from various markets including Mumbai and Delhi. I am not even aware of some of these market. Kangana did the research! My rug has come from Udaipur. The carpet makers took six months to weave them. The idols in the mandir (temple) have come from Bengaluru. Kangana got throws for the living room from Kullu. Out of which one is made of Yak wool, and it has Kullu Patti (colourful design) which is also used in traditional topi worn by men in the area," said Chandel.

Kangana took exceptional care and efforts while designing nephew Prithvi Raj's room. "Kangana designed it with a lot of colour and accessories. It has alphabets, planets and a lot of other things. Instead of installing a TV, Kangana chose to put Swami Vivekananda's portrait because she wants him to get curious about Yoga and Sadhanas. It also has cartoons and games for him to enjoy. She also put up a swing for him in his balcony. The house is beautiful. I didn't want a home which is designed with a 'touch-me-not' style. The more you use it, it becomes more beautiful. Everything used in the house is easy going, and it is looking beautiful and beyond my imagination. I am delighted that we went for everything locally."

