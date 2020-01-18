Inside Pictures: Javed Akhtar, Farhan, Zoya and other celebrities visit Shabana Azmi at the hospital

In an unfortunate incident, veteran actor Shabana Azmi met with an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and was immediately rushed to the MGM Hospital, Panvel. However, the actress has now been shifted to the Kokilaben Hospital, Mumbai.

One of the first people to arrive to meet Azmi was Javed Akhtar, who was also in the car at the time of the accident but escaped unhurt.

Have a look right here:

Also spotted were Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Shibani Dandekar. Take a look right here:

Anil Kapoor and Tabu also arrived to pay a visit to the actress and wish her a speedy recovery.

The visitors may continue visiting the actress to inquire about her health, and filmmaker and actor Satish Kaushik was also one of the people to arrive.

The impact of the accident was so hard that it damaged the rear backside of the Tata Safari Storme vx car. The driver was lucky as the airbag on the steering opened up due to the hard impact. The local SP of Raigad Anil Paraskar said the accused driver of the truck is at larger and will be apprehended soon. A case has been registered under various sections of the Motor Vehicle Act and IPC.

The actress is likely to be discharged soon!

