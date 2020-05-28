Insider Series: One of Corporate India's first Digital IP

Insider Series successfully completed its first edition recently on 5th May 2020. It was a holistic approach by Bhargavi Swami and Sandeep Pandit to enable industry insights amidst the COVID-19 lockdown. The first edition of this Digital IP (Intellectual Property) facilitated the audience to get industry knowledge and learnings from six well-known leaders from different industries via Online Webinars.

Considering the changing times & behaviours, the creators of Insider Series believe that the future of meaningful engagement between the brand & the consumer will be through long term Digital IPs. And given the response and reach, Insider Series is working on the second edition for mid-June release.

First edition of the Insider Series aimed at giving back to the community and adding value in the challenging times the world is dealing with. The webinar brought relevant, holistic learnings, insights, and experiences right to audiences’ screens while interacting with best minds across different industries to stay connected and updated in this worldwide crisis.

The six speakers of the first edition of the Insider Series were Hari T.N (Head HR Big Basket, Author, and Mentor), Indranil Chakraborty, (Head Studio Next, Sony Pictures Entertainment), Rahul Balyan (Chief Digital Officer, Radio Mirchi), Sanjay Mehta (Joint CEO Mirum India, Author), Eika Banerjee (Chief Executive Officer Future Learning, Author, Corporate Mythologist, Chevening Gurukul Fellow) and Shilpa Ajwani (Chief Executive Officer Unomantra, Ex MD Tupperware). As per the co-creators of the webinar, these speakers were more than glad to join the cause with just a phone call with the common aim of giving back to the community.

Bhargavi Swami, Co-Creator of Insider Series shared her experience, saying, “The Insider series was one of the most trending Online content shows from India during the COVID-19 lockdown. This webinar was aired twice a week for over three weeks, with over 350 participants from India, USA, South Africa, Dubai, & Singapore, and 10k+ organic reach.”

“The second edition of the Insider series will cover upcoming businesses that have received the maximum ROI during the pandemic, discussions on renaissance period for legacy and traditional businesses, and much more.”, she further added.

Sandeep Pandit, Co-Creator of Insider Series said, “Each session lasted 50-60 mins, getting a brilliant response from the audience. The interactions and industry insights enabled people to understand various aspects and topics discussed in the webinars. We are more than excited to release the second edition of the webinar, to be launched by the middle of June.”

“This webinar will be one of the very few properties to be in its second phase during the lockdown. With this series, we aim to cover major pain points that industries and corporates are dealing with because of the epidemic.

Further, we believe that our webinar will serve its role in driving the thought process of masses towards the right direction and resetting the growth of different industries.”, he further added. The second edition of the Insider series is set to be bigger, better, and share more insights about the industry through various renowned figures discussing different aspects of their domain. This Webinar will be hosted by Bhargavi Swami and Sandeep Pandit, as the previous edition.

About the Hosts

Bhargavi Swami - CEO Excel Corporation / Virtual HR Evangelist / Podcaster

A leading CEO, passionate HR & Media professional and Podcaster, Bhargavi Swami is a second-generation entrepreneur spearheading Excel Corporation and a strong corporate Thought Leader. She has studied from the top-ranking schools and colleges, including Mount Carmel College, Christ University, Bangalore for her P.U.C. and Bachelor’s Degree respectively and Symbiosis International University (Pune).

She has been recognized as one of the Top 100 Women Entrepreneurs by ASSOCHAM and has been part of Indian delegations representing Entrepreneurs to meet foreign premieres and dignitaries from UK, Canada and Argentina among others. U

Bhargavi has been running a podcast ‘People who matter’ since 2018 with over 2 million subscribers. Being an excellent writer, she has served with blogs MTV, scripts for Corporate films for RBI and Nasscom and currently penning down screenwriting for Web series and Audio series for OTT platforms.

Sandeep Pandit - Founder / Storyteller / Marketer

An Impact Storyteller & Marketer, Sandeep Pandit is the founder of KraftJar, a creative marketing agency with core focus on creating customised, scalable and sustainable marketing experiences for brands. Sandeep started out with Tata Communications in 2007 working on offline & online content business and drove marketing strategy for customer acquisition and engagement.

Prior to KraftJar, Sandeep spent 4 years managing Marketing & Brand activations for Radio Mirchi (India’s leading media brand). His experiential marketing experience included setting up one of India’s biggest eco-friendly marathons SBI Green Marathon (15 cities, 70,000+ runners), Neon Run (Fun evening run in 12 cities with 50,000+ runners), Large scale musical concerts (Bryan Adams, Vidya Vox, MT20), brand launches, award shows, school & college contact programs.

Sandeep is a passionate storyteller and a firm believer in the power of stories. He works with corporates & college students on Storytelling, Marketing, Team Management, Life Principles & more. Currently he is also involved in the process of screenwriting for OTT platforms for web series.

