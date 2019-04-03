Inspector Anil Sharma to take legal action against the makers of Delhi Crime?

television

Inspector Anil Sharma had played an important role in nabbing the accused in the 2012 Nirbhaya case

Shefali Shah in a still from Delhi Crime

Upset with his portrayal as a 'dumb and slow' officer in the Netflix series, Delhi Crime, inspector Anil Sharma is planning to take legal action against the makers of the web show, which is based on the 2012 Nirbhaya case.

Sharma had played a major role in arresting the six accused. The makers of the show starring Shefali Shah, however, argued that there is a disclaimer saying it is a work of fiction. The series also stars Rasika Dugal as Neeti Singh, Adil Hussain as Kumar Vijay, and Rajesh Tailang as Bhupendra Singh.

At the heart of the script of Delhi Crime is a man-hunt, and a striking police procedural, centred on a deputy police commissioner (DCP), played to perfection by Shefali Shah (Satya, Monsoon Wedding: arguably one of India's most under-rated actors). She leads a team of top-notch investigators. Shah's part is modelled on IPS officer, DCP (South) at the time, Chhaya Sharma.

Directed by Canadian writer-director Richie Mehta, Delhi Crime is a seven-part digital series that revisits the 2012 Nirbhaya case.

