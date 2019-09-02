Inspector arrested for offering bribe to Court Reader in Bihar

crime

According to police, the incident took place on 29th August when Inspector Jugal Kishore Sharma allegedly tried to offer Rs 500 to the Peshkar

This picture has been used for representational purpose

Hajipur:

A police inspector was arrested for allegedly offering a bribe to the Peshkar (Court Reader) of the Additional District Judge. He was deployed at a local court in Hajipur. According to police, the incident occurred on 29th August when the Inspector identified as Jugal Kishore Sharma allegedly tried to offer Rs 500 to the Peshkar who was rewarded by the District Judge on Independence Day.

"He entered the Courtroom and offered Rs 500 to the Peshkar for sweets as the Peshkar was rewarded by the District Judge on 15 August. Both the accused and the Peshkar have told that it was for buying sweets. However, offering money inside Courtroom is a crime. The accused has been arrested," said Raghav Dayal, SDPO. "He is also accused in another case in the same ADJ Court," he added.

In another incident, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) laid a trap and arrested a clerk working at the Shivajinagar District Court for allegedly taking a bribe to provide photocopies of a charge sheet to a complainant. The accused, identified as Prasanna Kumar Bhagwat (50), was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while taking the bribe. The incident came to light when a 31-year-old resident from Bibewadi approached ACB with regards to the clerk demanding a bribe. Acting on the tip-off, the team of ACB laid a trap around 4 pm at Shivajinagar Session court building and caught the clerk red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 1,500 from the complainant at the entrance of the courtroom.

While speaking to mid-day, ACB Superintendent of police Sandeep Diwan said, "Such copies can be procured free or with a nominal amount as per the legal process. The complainant's brother case was going on and he wanted to have a photocopy of the judgment for which he had approached the clerk. Initially, the clerk delayed in giving the photocopy but later demanded Rs 1,500 cash to provide the complainant the judgment copy and the charge sheet document."

With inputs from ANI

Also Read: Cop acts like he's accepting bribe in his pre-wedding shoot, served notice

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates