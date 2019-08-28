Cop acts like he's accepting bribe in his pre-wedding shoot, served notice

national

A Rajasthan police officer found himself in trouble after he was caught on camera accepting bribe from his partner in a pre-wedding photoshoot video

A still from the pre-wedding shoot. Pic/Youtube

A Rajasthan cop found himself in a soup when he was caught on camera being bribed in his pre-wedding shoot in uniform which left his seniors upset. In the pre-wedding video, which has also been uploaded on YouTube, the cop identified as SI Dhanpal Singh stops Kiran - now his wife - and fines her for riding a bike without a helmet. After being fined, she puts money in his pocket and walks away. The cop later realises his wallet is missing and was taken away by the same woman he fined. The video then shows the cop meeting her again to take back his wallet and the duo end up falling in love. The pre-wedding shoot of the cop, posted in Udaipur district, has left his seniors rilled up over misuse of his uniform.

A notice issued by IG Law and Order, Dr. Hawa Singh Ghomariya to all the range inspector generals of police states "steps should be taken against offending police personnel for misusing police uniform". According to news agency, PTI, the notice stated that 'a police officer from Chittorgarh brought to the notice of seniors that during a pre-wedding shoot, a police official in uniform is seen taking bribe from his would-be wife. This damages the image of the police department.' All range inspector generals have been directed to ensure that "the dignity of uniform" is maintained, and code of conduct is strictly followed. Not wearing police uniforms for pre-wedding shoots is another instruction they have been given. A complained reached to Inspector General (law and order) Hawa Singh Ghumariya, who said the matter will be investigated. "After the matter was brought into my notice, an advisory was sent to all the range IGPs nearly a week ago to not shoot videos in uniform as it creates a negative image of the police department," Ghumariya told PTI.

Chandra Bishnoi, Udaipur Superintendent of Police Kailash stated the police will examine the clip and if such a scene was enacted then the officer will be asked to give explanation before any disciplinary action is taken against him. Sub Inspector Singh told PTI that he did not shoot the scene intentionally and had even asked the videographer to cut the scene as he was in uniform but he uploaded the entire video on social media, which has now become trouble for him. "The video was filmed three months ago. I was in uniform when the videographer asked me to get a shot filmed. I was unaware of the scene. It was not my intention to film it," he said.

