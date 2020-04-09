Insta comedy gets an overhaul

In one of the earlier sessions of comedy festival Live for HQ, Anubhav Singh Bassi is seen playing games, busting fake news and even creating advertisements for oddball products. He is in conversation with Tahab Srishti who is throwing at him a volley of questions; some her own and some from the live audience. The result is a candid yet funny part performance-part interaction. And that seems to be the objective of this series. "Comedians are used to a live audience and feed off that energy, which isn't possible in the same way in front of the camera. It also ensures that the comedian doesn't digress and maintains the entertainment mojo of the show," says Abhishek Sharma, artiste manager, Big Bad Wolf.

Bassi agrees that the format makes the interaction easier and more fruitful. "Srishti is prepared with questions, games and things that bring out humour inadvertently without the comedian having to rely on the audience for some aspects. It would otherwise be difficult to do a show of over 30 minutes," he says, revealing that these conversations are customised for every comedian. "In my case, I was egged on to talk about an incident with actor Ranveer Singh that happened many years ago," he adds.

The line-up ahead includes Aishwarya Mohan Raj, Rahul Dua, Gaurav Kapoor, Samay Raina and Aakash Gupta. They will all be in conversation with Srishti instead of solo acts and the audience will be encouraged to join in.

Till April 13, 10 pm

Log on to bookmyshow.com

