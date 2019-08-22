Instagram Influencer Dr. John Jaquish advocates superior technique for high-performance lifestyle

health-fitness

According to Dr John Jaquish, this new wave of transition towards weight training is due to the impact it has on the performance of the body

Dr. John Jaquish, a man of science, has transformed his appearance over the last two years

Most people exercise in order to look good and feel more able-bodied and healthier. In most cases, they are not doing it just so that they can talk about how much they bench press. Enter Dr. John Jaquish, a popular influencer on Instagram, who is focused on a better, more time-efficient manner of achieving fitness goals.

Dr. John Jaquish, a man of science, has transformed his appearance over the last two years gaining 45lbs of muscle and losing 15lbs of body fat with a 10-minute workout regime daily and no cardio. The results he has achieved due to his scientific approach to fitness have been incredible, to say the least. His profile online documents his transformation and serves as an inspiration to his four hundred thousand followers.

According to Dr John Jaquish, this new wave of transition towards weight training is due to the impact it has on the performance of the body. This has pushed Dr John towards enhancing, not only the gym enthusiasts’ muscle training, but also for some of the most prominent NBA and NFL stars. He invented the X3 Bar, to revamp muscle training. “It is a device that can promote three times faster muscle growth than any other traditional means. To fulfil its purpose, the bar takes muscles into a journey of deeper level of exhaustion that is not possible with regular weight training”, believes Dr. Jaquish, who aims to revolutionize the biohacking industry.

Dr. John also speaks about the magnitude of the time to be saved for individuals with busy schedules. Based on his insights, the device has changed the way people think about fitness as it saves people from the countless hours that are being wasted in gyms. “When your workout only takes 10 minutes and you see the results that I and so many others [have seen], it just makes your day longer. I used to spend 2 hours a day in the gym, and now I can use that time more effectively, and there is NEVER a good reason to skip a workout."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever