Instagram makes updates on 'Stories' feature easier and faster

Instagram introduced a new update on Wednesday to make uploading videos and photos on its 'Stories' feature a quick and hassle-free task. With the help of this update, users will be able to upload up to 10 multiple photos and videos as a story at once, along with a 'preview' option, Facebook-owned Instagram said in an official blog post on Tuesday.

"Tap the new icon at the top right corner of your screen to begin selecting media files from your gallery. On the edit screen, you'll see a preview of all the media you've selected lined up at the bottom and your preview will upload at once in the order you selected them," the post added.

The users will be able to edit each of the multiple photos and videos individually with stickers, text and all the other creative tools, available as part of the "Instagram Stories."

"With the latest update, Instagram will make it faster to find the right place when adding the location sticker to a photo or video, suggesting places from near where the media was captured," the blog post said.

