Instant Karma: Prisoner escapes jail, busted after asking cop for lift

Karma seems to have worked against a 31-year-old prisoner who escaped from jail successfully but his freedom didn't last for a long time. The prisoner soon landed in jail when he asked a cop for a lift. He now also faces additional charges for escaping.

According to The Daily Independent, Allen Lewis, a prison inmate of the Greenup County Detention in Kentucky, had completed his sentence on local charges and was being transferred to the Rowan County Detention Center by a Morgan County transport officer. Greenup County Jailer Mike Worthington said that Lewis was being transferred for some temporary housing, and Morgan County took the inmate under his custody as he faces local charges there. While Lewis was in transit, he devised a plan to bluff the police officers and run away.

Lewis complained to the officer that his handcuffs were too tight thereby forcing authorities to stop the vehicle and release one of the cuffs. Taking advantage of the situation, Lewis freed himself and ran away. He even managed to reach the highway and attempted to hitchhike. After some time, a motorist stopped and checked on the man's well-being. Turns out the motorist was a police officer and Lewis was unaware of it, reports the website.

Meanwhile, Officers conducted extensive searches in the forest. Dogs were also deployed to follow his trail.

The police officer noticed the handcuffs on Lewis's wrists and stopped to offer him a ride back to the jail. The man is now not only back behind bars but also faces additional charges for escaping the jail premises.

