Intense Stylist for Christmas Cup

Iron Age and Intense Stylist are expected to vie for the top honours in the Christmas Cup, the feature event of Friday's eight-race card slated at the Pune racetrack.

Of course there are other quality sprinters in the fray, and some of them are capable of matching strides with the duo mentioned earlier, like Augustus Caesar, Gazino and the last-outing winner Silver Flames, but I feel the contest will finally boil down to a duel between the Imtiaz Sait-trained Iron Age (Y S Srinath up) and the Sunderji-schooled Intense Stylist (A Sandesh up). The last-named gets my vote. First race at 1.15 pm.

Selections:

Murioi Plate - Div II (For 4y&o, class V; 1200m)

Gold Member 1, Tristar 2, Divija 3.

Cardinal Plate (For 3y, maidens, class IV; 1200m)

Powerful Lady 1, Costa Rica 2, Super Girl 3.

Beautiful Stranger Plate (Class II; 1200m)

Kildare 1, Golden Guest 2, Mystic Bay 3.

Alma Mater Plate (For 3y, maidens; 1600m)

Cabo Da Roca 1, Memorable Moments 2, Summer Night 3.

Conrad Pereira Trophy (For 5y&o, class IV; 1400m)

Antarctica 1, Classicus 2, Timeless Deeds 3.

Christmas Cup (For 4y&o; 1200m)

Intense Stylist 1, Iron Age 2, Augustus Caesar 3.

Conrad Hotels, Pune Trophy (For 2y, maidens; 1200m)

The Protector 1, Columbian 2, Dragoness 3.

Murioi Plate - Div I (For 4y&o, class V; 1200m)

Arabian Storm 1, Titanium 2, Adams Beginning 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: Kildare (3-6)

Upsets: Mandeville (4-6), Jetfire (5-5) & Nishk (7-5)

Today's pools

Jackpot pool: 4,5,6,7,8

Treble pool: I - 1,2,3; II - 3,4,5; III - 6,7,8

Tanala pool: All races.

