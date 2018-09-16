Inter Milan stunned at San Siro by lowly Parma

football

Inter fell to their second league defeat this season and have only four points from as many Serie A games ahead of their return to the Champions League

Parma's Italian defender Federico Dimarco celebrates after opening the scoring during the Italian Serie A football match Inter Milan vs Parma on September 15, 2018 at the San Siro stadium in Milan. Pic/AFP

On-loan Parma defender Federico Dimarco stunned his parent club Inter Milan with a brilliant winner in a 1-0 victory at the San Siro on Saturday, just days before the hosts meet Tottenham in the Champions League.

