Inter-school badminton: Saanidhya, Vivaan post contrasting wins

Saanidhya Agarwal of Gopal Garden High School (Borivli) and Vivaan Fernandes of Jasudben ML School (Khar) had to work hard before winning their respective boys' U-12 Round of 32 singles matches of the CCI-MSSA inter-school badminton tournament at the CCI badminton courts yesterday.

In a closely contested encounter, Saanidhya, 10, who had finished runner-up in the boys' U-10 singles event last year, quashed the challenge from Arjun Shah of Vibgyor High (Goregaon) by pulling off a 21-10 win to advance to the pre-quarters.

In contrast, Vivaan, 10, who won the U-10 bronze medal last year, was not at his best and many errors in his match against Vihaan Kamat of Jamnabai Narsee (Juhu). Vivaan, however, did managed to find his composure and focus in the nick of time and went on to snatch a tight 21-18 victory to progress to Round of 16.



Vivaan Fernandes of Jasudben ML School during their respective MSSA U-12 inter-school badminton matches at CCI yesterday. Pics/Suresh Karkera

Rishabh dominates

Meanwhile, another promising player, Rishabh Gajwani of Arya Vidya Mandir (Bandra), did not have to exert too much as he registered a 21-0 win over Ishaan Chandy of Kapol Vidhyanidhi International School (Kandivli) in another Round of 32 encounter.

No. 1 and 2 seeds cruise

Also, top seed Pranit Somani of Bilabong High International (Santacruz) looked to be in good touch as he prevailed over Mannas Mehtta of Rustomjee Cambridge International (Dahisar) 21-11, while second seed Angad Tathgir of Bombay Scottish (Mahim) beat Niel Birwatkar of Somaiya School (Vidyavihar) by a 21-5 scoreline.

