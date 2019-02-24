Inter-School Football: Kalvin keeps it clean to help St Mary's SSC enter U-12 final

football

In the 16th minute, Kalvin nicely positioned himself in front of the goal

St Mary's Kalvin Vedamuthu celebrates scoring a goal against Bombay Scottish in the U-12 semi-final on Saturday. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Kalvin Vedamuthu scored the all-important goal to help St Mary's SSC (Mazagaon) enter the final of the Mumbai Schools Sports Association (MSSA)-organised U-12 boys' football knockout tournament with a 1-0 win over Bombay Scottish 'A' (Mahim) in the semi-final at Azad Maidan on Saturday.

In the 16th minute, Kalvin nicely positioned himself in front of the goal. However, goalkeeper Parth Goyal tried hard to stop the ball but it still rolled past him into the post. The Mazagaon school went into the half time break with a 1-0 lead. Bombay Scottish began the second half aggressively and managed to create a few scoring opportunities, but St Mary's defence, which included Bilal Khan, Abdullah Siddiqui, Clyde D'Souza and goalkeeper Ayaan Shaikh, stood tall and denied them the equaliser. In the final, the Mazagaon outfit will take on St Mary's ICSE 'B' (Mazagaon) on Monday.

Saturday's second semi-final between St Mary's ICSE (Mazagaon) 'A' and 'B' team went into the decider after both teams remained goalless in regulation time. The 'B' team registered a 2-0 win in the penalty shootout with Mahaswin Kumar and Owais Sarguroh hitting the target.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates